Broncos might fill their international roster spot with an ex-rugby player

As the Denver Broncos fill out their 90-man offseason roster by signing undrafted free agents, they’ll have the opportunity to add an extra player if they choose to do so.

As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, teams can carry an international player who does not count against the offseason roster. Clubs will also have an extra spot on the practice squad for an international player in 2024.

One candidate to fill that spot for the Broncos is Utah tight end Thomas Yassmin, who is one of 13 undrafted free agents who have agreed to sign with Denver.

Yassmin (6-5, 251 pounds) was born in Sydney, Australia. He grew up playing rugby and played for The Scots College in New South Wales. He then went to Utah for college and began playing American football for the first time.

In his final two seasons with the Utes, Yassmin totaled 21 receptions for 390 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 18 games. The player’s agent, Ryan Hays, told the Denver Gazette‘s Chris Tomasson that he’s eligible for the IPP program.

Yassmin agent Ryan Hays said it's his understanding from NFL that Yassmin qualifies for International Player Pathway since was born abroad & didn't play U.S. HS football. That would mean he wouldn't count on 90-man offseason roster But Hays said Broncos have never brought that up https://t.co/3R0i4KswgP — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) April 28, 2024

Earlier this offseason, the Broncos worked out Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit, but he opted to instead sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Last year, Denver was allocated defensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi as part of the IPP program, but the Broncos did not re-sign him this spring.

Yassim might be a candidate to fill the international spot in 2024. We are tracking all of Denver’s UDFA signings on Broncos Wire.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire