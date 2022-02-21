Broncos might be a candidate for NFL’s season opener

After winning Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams are now set to host the NFL’s season opener in 2022.

That has left football fans asking, who will the Rams play?

Believe it or not, the Denver Broncos might be one of the top candidates — with a very big stipulation.

Broncos at Rams “will be the game — no question — if Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers moves to the Broncos in the offseason,” John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal wrote on Monday.

If Denver does not land the 38-year-old quarterback, though, the NFL would have little reason to feature the Broncos in the season opener, although Von Miller potentially re-signing with L.A. would have him face his former team in 2022.

There are a lot of ifs, buts and mights involved, which is typical during the NFL offseason. Until Rodgers officially announces a decision on his future, speculation will continue. He’s expected to make a decision by early March.

