Broncos met with Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen at the NFL combine

The Denver Broncos had an informal meeting with Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen at the NFL combine, the running back revealed during his media availability in Indianapolis last month.

Allen (6-1, 235 pounds) did not run a 40-yard dash at the combine or his pro day because he was returning from an ankle injury. Allen did post a 32-inch vertical jump and bench-pressed 225 pounds 26 times at the combine.

In three seasons with the Badgers, Allen rushed 597 times for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns in 35 games. He was not frequently used as a receiver out of the backfield, totaling 28 receptions for 132 yards last fall.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Allen to Michael Bush, who was a fourth-round pick out of LSU in 2007. Allen is also projected to go off the board in the fourth round of this year’s class.

The Broncos currently hold pick No. 121 in the fourth round and Allen could be a target at that spot. The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

