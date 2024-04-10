Broncos met with TE Brevyn Spann-Ford ahead of NFL draft

The Denver Broncos met with Minnesota’s Brevyn Spann-Ford ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, the tight end revealed at his pro day on March 14.

Spann-Ford (6-6, 260 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.77 seconds and a 10-yard split in 1.67 seconds at the NFL combine earlier this offseason. He spent five years with the Gophers and is now set to go pro as a 24-year-old rookie.

Spann-Ford totaled 95 receptions for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns in 56 games at Minnesota. He posted career highs in receptions (42), receiving yards (497) and touchdowns (two) in 2022.

After competing in the Senior Bowl this spring, Spann-Ford is now projected to be a late-round pick in the NFL draft. Most mock drafts have him going off the board in the sixth round, where the Broncos currently hold picks Nos. 203 and 207 (view all of Denver’s picks here).

Adam Trautman re-signed during free agency and Greg Dulcich is healthy, but the Broncos could use more depth behind them. Spann-Ford might be a realistic late-round target for Denver.

The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire