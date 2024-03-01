Broncos met with QB Michael Penix at the NFL combine

The Denver Broncos can schedule up to 45 formal interviews with prospects at the NFL combine each offseason. So far this year, the Broncos have used at least four of those interviews on quarterbacks.

The latest: Washington’s Michael Penix.

The Broncos met with Penix at the combine on Wednesday, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Penix (6-3, 218 pounds) spent the first four years of his college career at Indiana before transferring to Washington.

Having spent six years in college, Penix is now set to enter the NFL as a 24-year-old rookie. He helped lead the Huskies to the College Football Playoff National Championship last season, but Washington fell to Alabama 34-13 in the title game.

In two seasons with the Huskies, Penix completed 65.4% of his passes for 9,544 yards and 67 touchdowns against 19 interceptions (28 games). Before that, he went 59.4% for 4,197 yards with 29 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in four seasons (21 games) with the Hoosiers.

Penix’s biggest question mark going into the draft is his health. He suffered torn ACLs in 2018 and 2020 and shoulder injuries in 2019 and 2021. Penix’s medical examinations at the combine this week could play a big role in where the QB ends up on draft boards.

Most draft pundits have Penix ranked as the fifth- or sixth-best QB in this year’s class, below Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy and a tossup ranked against Bo Nix.

Penix could certainly be in play for the Broncos next month. Denver holds six picks, including 12th overall in the first round. The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire