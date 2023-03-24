Broncos met with OLB Andrew Farmer at the Hula Bowl

HBCU Legacy Bowl DE Andrew Farmer Lane College pic.twitter.com/DCBIAG6Pom — HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) February 25, 2023

The Denver Broncos spent “considerable time” with Lane College (DII) pass rusher Andrew Farmer at the Hula Bowl in January, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Farmer (6-3, 252 pounds) stood out at the HBCU Legacy Bowl combine in February, running a 40-yard dash in 4.72 seconds before logging a 38-inch vertical. After that, Farmer was selected by the Michigan Panthers in the USFL draft.

The 2023 USFL season will begin on April 15, two weeks before this year’s NFL draft. It remains to be seen if Farmer will opt to play in the USFL or wait for a possible chance with an NFL team later this spring.

After totaling 114 tackles and 17.5 sacks in his final two seasons with the Dragons, Farmer is expected to be a late-round prospect or undrafted free agent candidate for NFL teams next month.

If he joins the Broncos, Farmer would likely play as an outside linebacker in the team’s base 3-4 defense.

The NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

