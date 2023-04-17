Broncos met with LB Ventrell Miller ahead of NFL draft

The Denver Broncos recently met with Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

Miller (6-0, 232 pounds) was suspended for his freshman season in 2017 and he missed all but two games in 2021 due to injury. His redshirt eligibility combined with an extra year of COVID-19 eligibility resulted in Miller spending six years with the Gators. He is now a 24-year-old prospect entering the NFL draft.

Miller totaled 74 tackles (8.5 behind the line), two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 11 games last fall. Before that, he totaled 86 tackles (7.5 behind the line) and 3.5 sacks in 2020, his best season.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Miller to B.J. Goodson, who was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Miller is projected to be a fifth-round prospect in this year’s class. The Broncos currently hold pick No. 139 overall in the fifth round (view Denver’s complete order of picks here).

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire