Broncos met with LB Trevin Wallace at the NFL combine

The Denver Broncos had a formal meeting with Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace at the NFL combine earlier this offseason, according to Tom Downey of Chat Sports.

Wallace (6-1, 237 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds and a 10-yard shuttle in 1.62 seconds at the combine. In three seasons with the Wildcats, Wallace totaled 166 tackles (18 behind the line of scrimmage), 10 sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 35 games.

He had the best season of his college career last fall, recording 80 tackles (8.5 behind the line), 5.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

Most mock drafts have Wallace projected as a fifth-round pick. Denver currently holds three picks in the fifth round (Nos. 136, 145 and 147). The Broncos signed Cody Barton after losing Josey Jewell during free agency, but the team could still use more depth at linebacker.

If he lands in Denver, Wallace would likely compete for a rotational backup role at linebacker while contributing on special teams.

