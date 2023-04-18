Broncos met with LB Dequan Jackson at CSU’s pro day

The Denver Broncos had scouts meet with linebacker Dequan Jackson at Colorado State’s pro day last month, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Jackson (6-2, 214 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds at CSU’s pro day after earning honorable mention All-Mountain West honors in 2022. A three-year team captain for the Rams, Jackson totaled 100 tackles (six behind the line), two forced fumbles and one pass breakup in 12 games last season.

Jackson played at Colorado State from 2018-2022, gaining an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. He’s now set to turn 24 years old during his rookie season as a pro.

Jackson is projected to be a late-round pick or undrafted free agent candidate later this month. If drafted or signed by the Broncos, he will likely contribute on special teams while competing for rotational reps as a backup linebacker.

Before making any potential draft trades, Denver’s latest pick in the draft is set to be No. 195 overall in the sixth round.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire