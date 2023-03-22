Broncos met with DL Adetomiwa Adebawore at NFL combine

Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore met with the Denver Broncos at the NFL combine last month, according to Joe Clark of Steelers Depot.

Adebawore (6-2, 282 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds and bench-pressed 225 pounds 27 times at the combine. He received honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition as a senior last fall after totaling 27 tackles (nine behind the line of scrimmage), five sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup in 12 game with the Wildcats.

Before the combine, Luke Easterling had Adebawore ranked as the 28th-best defensive lineman in this year’s class on Draft Wire.

Some mock drafts have Adebawore going off the board in the second round, but barring a trade, the Broncos will not pick until the third round. Denver currently holds picks Nos. 67 and 68 overall on Day 2 of the draft.

If selected by the Broncos, Adebawore would likely complete for a starting job across from Zach Allen at one of the two defensive end spots.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

More Broncos Buzz!

Kendall Hinton had a perfect response to a viral TikTok about passing in an NFL game Adam Thielen drew interest from Broncos before he joined Panthers Report: Browns 'haven't closed door' on possible Jerry Jeudy trade Broncos rescind Corliss Waitman's ERFA tender, making him a free agent Broncos signing punter Riley Dixon

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire