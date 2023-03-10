Broncos met with DB Jammie Robinson at the NFL combine

The Denver Broncos had a formal meeting with FSU defensive back Jammie Robinson at the NFL combine earlier this offseason, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. NFL teams are allowed to have up to 45 formal visits with players at the combine each year.

Robinson (5-11, 191 pounds) earned first-team All-ACC honors last season after leading the Seminoles with 99 tackles in 13 games. He was named FSU’s Defensive MVP in 2022 and is now considered a Day 2 prospect for the upcoming NFL draft.

Robinson ran a 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds and bench-pressed 225 pounds 23 times at the combine. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared him to Damarious Randall, who was a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

Robinson is a versatile defensive back who could play as a safety or nickelback in the NFL. Most mock drafts have him going off the board in the third round. Denver holds picks Nos. 67 and 68 in the third round this year.

The Broncos might be looking to add a safety this offseason with 34-year-old veteran Kareem Jackson scheduled to become a free agent on March 15.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

