Broncos met with DB Brandon Hill ahead of NFL draft

The Denver Broncos recently met with Pittsburgh defensive back Brandon Hill, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Hill (5-10, 193 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and bench-pressed 225 pounds 15 times at the NFL combine. He started 25 games at strong safety for the Panthers over the last two years, totaling 138 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions from 2021-2022.

Before that, Hill was a rotational defensive back in 2020, totaling 24 tackles, two forced fumbles and a 50-yard pick-six in seven games as a freshman.

Hill is now projected to be a late-round pick or undrafted free agent prospect. If drafted or signed by the Broncos, he would likely contribute on special teams as a rookie while competing for a backup safety spot.

Before making any trades, Denver’s latest pick in the draft is set to be No. 195 overall in the sixth round (view the Broncos’ full order of picks).

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire