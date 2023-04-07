Broncos met with CB Kelee Ringo at Georgia’s pro day

The Denver Broncos met with cornerback Kelee Ringo at Georgia’s pro day last month, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

At the combine in March, Ringo said he studies Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain to emulate his “technique and approach to the game.” Ringo (6-2, 207 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds and a 10-yard split in 1.54 seconds at the combine.

Ringo earned second-team All-SEC recognition in 2022 after totaling 42 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions in 15 games. A two-year starter at Georgia, Ringo won back-to-back national championships with the Bulldogs.

Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon has Ringo ranked as the ninth-best cornerback in this year’s class. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Ringo to Jimmy Smith, who was a first-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

Ringo is also projected to be a first-round prospect, so barring a trade, Denver seems unlikely to draft him later this month. The Broncos aren’t scheduled to pick until the third round, where they hold back-to-back picks.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

More Broncos Buzz!

Broncos coach Sean Payton discusses possible ways to help reduce injuries Broncos had a formal interview with RB Chris Rodriguez at NFL combine QB-turned-coach Favian Upshaw gets first NFL opportunity with Broncos Broncos had a formal interview with OT Darnell Wright at NFL combine Sean Payton made Zach Strief a priority for his coaching staff in Denver

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire