Broncos met with CB Julius Brents at NFL combine

The Denver Broncos met with Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents at the NFL combine earlier this offseason, according to Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com.

Brents (6-3, 198 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds and a 20-yard shuttle in 4.05 seconds at the combine. He earned All-Big 12 recognition as a senior last season after totaling 45 tackles, four pass breakups, four interceptions and one forced fumble in 14 games with the Wildcats.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Brents to Trumaine Johnson, who was a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft. Most mock drafts this offseason have Brents going off the board in the second round.

Barring a trade up, the Broncos would need Brents to fall to the third round, where Denver currently holds picks Nos. 67 and 68 overall. If selected by the Broncos, Brents would join a cornerback room that includes Pat Surtain, Damarri Mathis and K’Waun Williams.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire