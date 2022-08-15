Defensive end Randy Gregory and right tackle Billy Turner weren’t the only players back at practice for the Broncos on Monday.

Running back Melvin Gordon wasn’t out as long as those two players. Gregory and Turner had spent all of training camp on the physically unable to perform list while Gordon missed a few practices last week with a foot injury.

Word was that the team had no long-term concerns about Gordon’s health and his return to action shows that was an accurate assessment of his condition.

The good injury news for that trio was tempered somewhat by head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s announcement that guard Netane Muti will miss multiple weeks after having a knee procedure.

Broncos get Melvin Gordon back at practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk