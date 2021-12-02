Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was able to return to last Sunday’s win over the Chargers after hurting his hip, but his outlook for this week’s game against the Chiefs is anything but certain.

Gordon, who is also listed with a shoulder injury, will miss a second straight day of practice on Thursday. Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that the team sees Gordon as a 50-50 shot to play against the AFC West leaders on Sunday night.

Gordon leads the Broncos with 135 carries, 605 yards, and five rushing touchdowns. Javonte Williams and Mike Boone would be the top two backs if he’s unable to play this weekend.

Fangio also said that tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle/knee) will be going on injured reserve. Anderson started the last three games at left tackle, but hurt his knee last Sunday. Garett Bolles is expected back this week after missing time due to an ankle injury and a stint on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Cornerback Nate Hairston (hip) is also out of practice for the Broncos on Thursday.

Broncos say Melvin Gordon is 50-50 to play on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk