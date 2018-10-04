Broncos may make a punting change

Marquette King could soon be able to add the Broncos to the teams he loves to hate, along with the Raiders.

King, who signed with Oakland’s AFC West rival after being cut by new Raiders coach Jon Gruden, could soon be cut by the Broncos. Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that the Broncos may elevate Colby Wadman from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

King missed practice on Wednesday with a groin injury. If he can’t practice the next two days, Wadman likely will get the nod. Even if King can practice, the Broncos may decide to go with Wadman, who has never kicked in a preseason or regular-season game.

Either way, Broncos coach Vance Joseph doesn’t seem to be inclined to cut King slack because he’s injured.

“I’m not sure because it happened on gameday,” Joseph told reporters regarding whether the injury affected King’s punting on Monday night against the Chiefs. “I think after the last punt he felt something. I would say no, it has not.”

King signed a three-year, $6 million contract with the Broncos. His $1.5 million base salary for 2018 is fully guaranteed. He also received a $500,000 signing bonus.