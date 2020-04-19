The Broncos have consistently been named as one of the teams looking to trade up in this week’s NFL draft, and they may be looking to add a big-time offensive playmaker in the first round.

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is the player the Broncos would be targeting with a move up to the Top 10, according to Woody Paige of the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Most mock drafts have Jeudy off the board before the Broncos’ pick, at No. 15. Denver would probably have to move into the 8-12 range to have a chance at him.

The Broncos already have one very good young wide receiver in Courtland Sutton, who led the team with 72 catches for 1,112 yards last season. Pairing him with Jeudy could give quarterback Drew Lock a good pair of receivers for years to come.

Broncos may be looking to trade up for Jerry Jeudy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk