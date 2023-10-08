Broncos may look to sell before trade deadline

If the Broncos don't turn things around in a hurry, they may be looking to turn this into a rebuilding year.

The Broncos could be active in making trades before the October 31 deadline, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Reports like that are often floated by teams as a way of telling the rest of the league, "We're open for business; make us an offer."

Broncos wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are the two players named who could be moved in the next three weeks.

The Broncos already made one trade this year, sending Randy Gregory to the 49ers for next to nothing. He may not be the last, and considering the way their defense has played, the Broncos likely wouldn't demand much for most players on that side of the ball.

It's been a disappointing start to the Sean Payton era in Denver, and Payton may decide he needs to wave the white flag on 2023 and reload for 2024.