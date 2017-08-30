Broncos to match hurricane relief donations from their players

More and more NFL teams are taking action to help with the Herculean challenge of cleaning up Houston and the surrounding area after the impact of Hurricane Harvey. The Denver Broncos will be matching all donations made by the players on the team.

“Currently they are at about $70,000 and we’ll continue to match,” Broncos executive director of community development Allie Pisching said Wednesday, via quotes distributed by the team. “We find this cause very important and we know that our players do too.”

“It’s great, it just shows you what type of organization we have here,” linebacker Von Miller added. “It’s a wonderful place to play and be a part of. . . . I went to Texas A&M — huge Houston base. It’s just an unfortunate event and I felt, I didn’t feel obligated, I just felt in my heart — if it was another city or any other city, I would have done the same thing. You have so many teammates from Houston and ties to Houston I just felt obligated. But like I said, if it was any other city, I would have felt the same way.”

Ownership of the Texans, Titans, and Jets each have contributed $1 million. Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pledged up to $1 million in matching funds. Hopefully more and more teams will get involved.