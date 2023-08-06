Broncos made two roster moves on Saturday

The Denver Broncos signed defensive tackle Forrest Merrill to a one-year contract on Saturday, the team announced.

Merrill (6-0, 322 pounds) entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. He spent the first two years of his career in L.A., playing 36 snaps on defense as a rookie.

Merrill appeared in four games with the Chargers, totaling four tackles. He spent time with the Seattle Seahawks this spring before being cut in June. Merrill will provide more depth on Denver’s defensive line depth chart following the Eyioma Uwazurike suspension.

To make room for Merrill on the 90-man offseason roster, the Broncos waived guard Yasir Durant with an injury designation. Durant cleared waivers and has reverted to Denver’s injured reserve list. Unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team, Yasir will now will ineligible to play during the 2023 season.

Durant just signed with the Broncos last week.

