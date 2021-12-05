Broncos made two roster moves ahead of ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Denver Broncos made a pair of roster moves on Saturday afternoon ahead of their “Sunday Night Football” clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s a quick recap of Denver’s recent buzz going into the AFC West showdown.

Injury update: RB Melvin Gordon ruled out

Gordon was originally listed as “doubtful” on Friday’s injury report with shoulder and hip injuries, but he did not travel with the team to Kansas City and was downgraded to “out” on Saturday.

Roster move: RB Damarea Crockett promoted to 53-man roster

After ruling out Gordon, the Broncos promoted running back Damarea Crockett from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Crockett (5-11, 225 pounds) is a first-year player who has appeared in eight games this season, playing primarily on special teams. He will fill the RB3 role in KC.

Roster move: WR Tyrie Cleveland waived

To make room for Crockett on the active roster, Denver waived Cleveland. If the wide receiver clears waivers, he will likely return to the practice squad early next week. Cleveland was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of last year’s draft and he’s played on special teams in 16 games over the last two years.

Backfield update: RB Javonte Williams will start

Williams, Denver’s first-round pick in April’s draft, will make his first NFL start against the Chiefs in the place of Gordon. Williams has shown flashes of brilliance in a shared backfield this season, totaling 761 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. He’ll now get a shot to prove what he can do as a featured back. Mike Boone will serve as the No. 2 RB in KC.

Injury update: Good news for Denver's offensive line

The Broncos should have both of their offensive tackles back for Sunday’s crucial division game. Garrett Bolles (ankle) and Bobby Massie (ankle) are both “expected to play” against the Chiefs, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

