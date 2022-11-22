Broncos made several roster moves on Tuesday

The Denver Broncos made several roster moves Tuesday ahead of their showdown with the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Here’s a quick look at the team’s transactions.

Placed RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve

Edmonds suffered a high ankle sprain on Sunday and after being placed on IR he will have to sit out at least four weeks. That leaves just two running backs on the active roster: Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack. Denver also has Devine Ozigbo available on the practice squad, and if he’s not activated to the 53-man roster this week, he will presumably be a game-day elevation on Sunday.

Signed LB Dakota Allen to 53-man roster

To fill the spot formerly held by Edmonds on the 53-man roster, the Broncos signed Allen off the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad. The former Last Chance U star will provide depth at linebacker and likely contribute on special teams.

Signed RB Tyreik McAllister to the practice squad

To add more depth at running back (and with Ozigbo likely getting called up), the Broncos brought back McAllister on the practice squad. He went to training camp with Denver this summer but was cut after suffering a hamstring injury. Now healthy again, he’ll serve as the team’s fourth-choice running back this week.

Released LB Harvey Langi from practice squad

Langi was elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster last weekend and his performance must not have impressed coaches because he was cut from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Signed LB Ray Wilborn to the practice squad

To fill the open practice squad spot created by Langi’s departure, Denver signed Wilborn, who has spent time with the Green Bay Packers but is yet to appear in a regular season game in the NFL.

The Broncos’ 16-player practice squad is now full.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire