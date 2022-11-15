Broncos made several roster moves on Tuesday

The Denver Broncos brought in two players for tryouts — including long snapper Tucker Addington — and made five roster moves on Tuesday.

Here’s a quick recap of the team’s transactions going into Wednesday’s first practice of the week leading up to the Las Vegas Raiders game.

Placed OT Billy Turner on injured reserve

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

After suffering a knee injury against the Tennessee Titans, Turner was placed on IR on Tuesday. He now has to sit out at least four games before being eligible to return to the active roster.

Activated OT Tom Compton from reserve/PUP list

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After losing Turner, Denver activated Compton from the reserve/physically unable to perform list to the 53-man roster. After sitting out the first nine games of the season with a back injury, Compton will now be a candidate to fill in for Turner at right tackle.

Promoted DL Jonathan Harris from practice squad

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Harris was promoted from the 16-player practice squad to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. He will likely be active on game days in the place of rookie Eyioma Uwazurike, who has struggled to break into the team’s defensive line rotation this season.

Waived WR Tyrie Cleveland

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

To make room for Harris on the active roster, Denver waived Cleveland. If he clears waivers, Cleveland will likely be a candidate to re-sign on the practice squad.

Signed WR Victor Bolden to practice squad

(Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

To fill the spot formerly held by Harris on the practice squad, the Broncos added Bolden. The receiver/returner won the USFL championship with the Birmingham Stallions last spring and has spent time with four NFL teams, most recently with the Arizona Cardinals this summer.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire