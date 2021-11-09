Broncos made several roster moves Tuesday

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton was busy Tuesday, making nine roster moves. Here’s a quick recap of the team’s transactions.

Promoted OL Austin Schlottmann to 53-man roster

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Schlottmann has been with the Broncos since 2018, bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster. He can play both guard and center.

To make room for Schlottman on the 53-man roster, Denver placed guard Graham Glasgow on injured reserve. Glasgow suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Waived CB Duke Dawson

(AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

This was a curious move because the Broncos just promoted Dawson from the physically unable to perform list to the active roster on Monday. Denver has some injuries at cornerback so it was an interesting decision to part ways with Dawson. He might be a candidate to return on the practice squad.

Placed two more players on Reserve/COVID-19 list

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Denver placed inside linebacker Justin Strnad and cornerback Michael Ojemudia on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, where they will join tight end Noah Fant and quarterback Drew Lock.

Meanwhile, guard Netane Muti has been cleared from COVID-19 protocol, but the Broncos will get a two-day roster exemption for him. Muti will likely return to the 53-man roster later this week.

Signed LB Avery Williamson and OT Casey Tucker to practice squad

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Williamson spent time on the Broncos’ practice squad earlier this year but they lost him when the Tennessee Titans added him to their active roster. Tennessee released him last week, and Denver brought him back.

Tucker entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford. He will provide more depth at tackle with Garett Bolles (ankle) and Bobby Massie (ankle) both dealing with injuries.

Story continues

To make room for Williamson and Tucker on the practice squad, Denver cut wide receiver David Moore and tight end Caleb Wilson.

Protected 4 players on the practice squad

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver protected offensive lineman Quinn Bailey, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris, inside linebacker Curtis Robinson and wide receiver Seth Williams on the practice squad. They will not be eligible to leave the team to join another team’s active roster this week.

The Broncos’ 16-player practice squad is now full.

1

1