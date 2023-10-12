Broncos made several roster moves before ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Denver Broncos made several roster moves this week ahead of a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

First, the Broncos released wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad on Tuesday. After that, Denver released wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the 53-man roster on Wednesday,

The Broncos then activated tight end Greg Dulcich from injured reserve to the 53-man roster on Thursday. Dulcich sat out the last four games on IR after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1.

Humphrey was re-signed to the practice squad on Thursday, taking the spot formerly held by Bandy. Humphrey and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster were elevated to the game-day roster on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee) remains on injured reserve and he has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Browning might be a candidate to return to the active roster ahead of a Week 7 showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

See a quick recap of Denver’s roster moves this week below.

WR Michael Bandy released from practice squad

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey released from 53-man roster

TE Greg Dulcich activated from IR to 53-man roster

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, DL Tyler Lancaster elevated to game-day roster

After re-signing on the practice squad, Humphrey was elevated to the game-day roster. He will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

OLB Baron Browning remains on injured reserve

