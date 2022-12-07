Broncos made several roster moves Tuesday

The Denver Broncos made five roster moves on Tuesday ahead of their Week 14 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Waved OT Quinn Bailey and DB Anthony Harris

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Bailey had been serving as a backup swing tackle after the team was decimated by injuries at the position. Harris was providing similar depth at safety. Both players could be potential candidates to return on the practice squad.

Signed WR Kaden Davis and QB Jarrett Guarantano to practice squad

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Davis has bounced on and off the practice squad this season. Guarantano is a rookie QB who spent time with the Arizona Cardinals this year. He now becomes Denver’s third-string QB after the team lost Josh Johnson to the San Francisco 49ers.

Released OLB Zach McCloud from the practice squad

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos had one open spot on the practice squad before adding Davis and Guarantano. McCloud was the odd man out to make room for the new arrivals.

Reinforcements on the way?

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

After parting ways with Bailey and Harris, Denver has two open spots on the 53-man roster. That might be a sign that outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) and safety Caden Sterns (hip) are set to return from injured reserve this week. Gregory and Sterns are both eligible to return whenever they’re cleared to play by the team.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire