Broncos made several roster moves ahead of Week 14

The Denver Broncos made four roster moves ahead of their Week 14 showdown with the Detroit Lions. Here’s a quick look at the team’s transactions.

CB Bryce Callahan (knee) activated from IR

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Callahan was Denver’s top slot cornerback before injuring his knee in Week 8. He will now likely return to playing on the inside with Pat Surtain and Ronald Darby continuing to serve as the team’s top outside cornerbacks.

LB Micah Kiser (groin) activated from IR

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kenny Young and Baron Browning are expected to continue serving as the team’s top inside linebackers. Kiser will be available to rotate in on defense, but he will likely play primarily on special teams.

CB Michael Ojemudia (hamstring) activated from IR

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Ojemudia missed the 13 weeks of the season while recovering from a hamstring injury. Now that he’s healthy again, Ojemudia will be available to re-enter the cornerback rotation.

OLB Malik Reed placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

(AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

With Reed unavailable this week, Denver’s remaining outside linebackers will be Bradley Chubb, Jonathon Cooper, Stephen Weatherly and Aaron Patrick.

The Broncos also placed backup running back Mike Boone and safety P.J. Locke on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Lions will be shorthanded

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos will be missing several players due to COVID-19, but not nearly as many as the Lions. Detroit placed six players on its Reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Lions also have 12 players battling the flu. Detroit called up seven players from the practice squad in an effort to field a full football team in Denver.

