Broncos made several roster moves on Wednesday

Jon Heath
·1 min read

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton continues making moves to the backend of the team’s roster.

After placing running back Mike Boone on injured reserve and parting ways with two practice squad players on Tuesday, Paton made four more roster moves on Wednesday.

First, the Broncos placed outside linebacker Jacob Martin (knee) on IR. His roster spot might be filled by fellow pass rusher Randy Gregory (knee), who is back at practice this week and eligible to be activated off IR.

Second, Denver officially signed wide receiver Freddie Swain off the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad to the active roster. The Broncos had a spot for Swain on the 53-man roster after placing Boone on IR.

Finally, Denver made two additions to the practice squad, adding running back Tyreik McAllister and linebacker Wyatt Ray. The Broncos had two open spots after cutting defensive lineman McTelvin Agim and losing guard Netane Muti to the Raiders on Tuesday.

On the injury front, right tackle Billy Turner also returned to practice this week, and he is eligible to be activated from IR once cleared to play.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Denver Broncos announce plans to put $100 million in improvements into Empower Field at Mile High

    The Denver Broncos on Wednesday announced that Empower Field at Mile High will be getting a big upgrade.

  • Broncos made several roster moves on Tuesday

    After placing RB Mike Boone on IR, the Broncos are adding WR Freddie Swain.

  • Patrick Mahomes says that running well-timed screen passes could be key to victory vs. Texans

    Mahomes told reporters that the timing with which Andy Reid calls for screen passes could give the #Chiefs an edge against the #Texans

  • Good news: Toddler steals the show when he realizes his mom is the bride!

    Kirstie Mihelich and her two-year-old son Pierson shared an adorable moment during her wedding in Bloomfield, Michigan.

  • Josh Groban Sends a Message of Support to Céline Dion After Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis

    While promoting his new special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, Josh Groban relayed a message of love for Céline Dion after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.

  • 49ers Week 15 injury report: Brock Purdy questionable vs. Seahawks

    Brock Purdy is officially questionable vs. Seattle. Here's the full injury report:

  • Ola Adeniyi didn’t pass Steelers physical, is now a free agent

    Linebacker Ola Adeniyi will not be returning to the Steelers after all. Word this week was that Adeniyi would be joining the AFC North team after being released by the Titans, but the move was never made official. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that is because Adeniyi did not pass a physical. As a result, [more]

  • Mason Rudolph: I felt like I haven’t been active on Sundays

    For years, Mason Rudolph was the Steelers’ primary backup quarterback to Ben Roethlisberger. Then Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky as a free agent, and drafted Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall. Now, Pickett is the starter. Trubisky has been the primary backup, dressing on Sundays. And Rudolph has taken very limited reps and [more]

  • Bills’ Jordan Phillips, Ryan Bates out vs. Dolphins

    #Bills' Jordan Phillips, Ryan Bates out vs. #Dolphins:

  • Ukraine allies pledge over 1 bln euros in winter aid

    STORY: Some 70 countries and institutions have pledged over $1.05 billion in immediate aid to help Ukraine get through a harsh winter. Russian forces have battered the country's energy grid and other critical civilian infrastructure, leaving many without essentials ahead of Ukraine's typically frigid season.France hosted a global meeting to discuss what could be offered to maintain water, food, energy, health and transport.Here's foreign minister, Catherine Colonna. “I'm talking about efforts worth 125 million euros in total, from today until late March, the end of winter, which is our (France's) contribution in this conference to urgently help the Ukrainian population to survive. By the way, with regard to our country, this is the most significant humanitarian effort that has ever been mobilized by France in such a short period, in a very limited timeframe."Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told reporters in Paris that Ukraine was grateful for the aid. "I had the opportunity to meet with representatives from donors organizations, and for us in Ukraine, this is a very powerful signal to show that the whole of the civilized world is supporting Ukraine, and we're very grateful to all the countries."The conference was also an opportunity for French President Emmanuel Macron to display solidarity with Ukraine. He has been criticized by some European allies and Kyiv itself over the level of French military support. And his comments about needing to maintain dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.“These air strikes openly targeting the Ukrainian population and civilian infrastructure, these strikes whose, Russia admitted, only purpose was to undermine the Ukrainian people's resistance amount to war crimes. They violate, without any doubt possible, the most fundamental principles of humanitarian law. These acts are unacceptable and will not remain unpunished. I want to be clear, in this context, it is up to Ukraine, the victim of the aggression, to decide on the conditions of a fair and sustainable peace.”The meeting also established a mechanism for Ukraine to submit its urgent needs. Donor countries can then respond promptly.A second meeting between France, Ukraine and some 500 French companies will look into what can be invested to assist Kyiv in the short to longer term.

  • Donald Trump shares bizarre video teasing ‘major announcement’

    Donald Trump shares bizarre video teasing ‘major announcement’ on Truth Social

  • Dolphins without another safety, Boyer’s regret and Smith pushes back on scheme criticism

    News and notes from Thursday’s Miami Dolphins media sessions for coach Mike McDaniel and coordinators Frank Smith (offense) and Josh Boyer (defense):

  • Broncos injuries: Russell Wilson still in concussion protocol

    "His safety is by far the No. 1 most important thing," Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said of QB Russell Wilson.

  • NHL awards: Who should hockey's top prizes be renamed after?

    With the NBA renaming several of its individual awards, we decided to do the same for some of the NHL's biggest prizes.

  • TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Steelers in Week 15

    Here is the television broadcast map for Week 15's Sunday action.

  • NFL rumors: Brock Purdy expected to start in 49ers-Seahawks Week 15 showdown

    49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy reportedly is expected to take the field Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks for his second NFL start.

  • 49ers QB Brock Purdy questionable for game vs. Seahawks

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.

  • Marcus Mariota situation confuses many

    On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]

  • The Chiefs were flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football,’ and the ratings took a big hit

    Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.

  • NFL Week 15 picks: Bills beat Dolphins, Chargers edge Titans; Rams lose to Packers

    The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 15. The Bills will beat the Dolphins while the Chargers win, Rams lose.