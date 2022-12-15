Broncos made several roster moves on Wednesday

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton continues making moves to the backend of the team’s roster.

After placing running back Mike Boone on injured reserve and parting ways with two practice squad players on Tuesday, Paton made four more roster moves on Wednesday.

First, the Broncos placed outside linebacker Jacob Martin (knee) on IR. His roster spot might be filled by fellow pass rusher Randy Gregory (knee), who is back at practice this week and eligible to be activated off IR.

Second, Denver officially signed wide receiver Freddie Swain off the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad to the active roster. The Broncos had a spot for Swain on the 53-man roster after placing Boone on IR.

Finally, Denver made two additions to the practice squad, adding running back Tyreik McAllister and linebacker Wyatt Ray. The Broncos had two open spots after cutting defensive lineman McTelvin Agim and losing guard Netane Muti to the Raiders on Tuesday.

On the injury front, right tackle Billy Turner also returned to practice this week, and he is eligible to be activated from IR once cleared to play.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire