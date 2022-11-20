Broncos made several roster moves ahead of Raiders game

The Denver Broncos made several roster moves ahead of their AFC West showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. Here’s a quick recap of the team’s transactions.

Placed ILB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Griffith is technically eligible to return from IR after four weeks, but his foot injury is expected to be season-ending. Alex Singleton will start across from Josey Jewell at inside linebacker going forward.

Promoted OT Quinn Bailey from practice squad to active roster

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

With Garett Bolles and Billy Turner both on injured reserve and Tom Compton (back) and Cam Fleming (quad) listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, Denver promoted Bailey to the 53-man roster. Depending on who is available against the Raiders, Bailey might even start on Sunday.

Signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to practice squad

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

After waiving him from the active roster on Tuesday, the Broncos re-signed Cleveland to the practice squad on Thursday. He will provide depth at receiver from the practice squad and will be eligible for game-day elevations to contribute on special teams.

Activated LS Jacob Bobenmoyer from IR to 53-man roster

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

After placing long snapper Mitchell Fraboni on injured reserve with a finger injury, the Broncos activated Bobenmoyer from IR to the 53-man roster. He will now reclaim his starting job after sitting out with wrist/hand injuries.

Elevated 2 players from practice squad to game-day roster

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

With Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) both unavailable this week, Denver elevated Brandon Johnson from the practice squad to the game-day roster to provide depth at WR. He will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

And after losing Griffith to a potentially season-ending injury, the Broncos elevated inside linebacker Harvey Langi from the practice squad to the game-day roster. Langi will serve as the team’s fourth-string ILB behind Jewell, Singleton and Justin Strnad. He will also revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

