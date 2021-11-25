Broncos made several roster moves this week

Mac McCain III’s going to get whiplash soon.

McCain signed with the Denver Broncos as undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T in the spring but did not make the initial 53-man roster. McCain then began the season on Denver’s practice squad.

The Philadelphia Eagles later signed McCain off the Broncos’ practice squad to their active roster, only to cut him on Nov. 9. Denver then claimed McCain off waivers from Philly, and then waived him on Nov. 23.

The Eagles re-claimed McCain on Nov. 24, and he can only hope the bumpy ride he’s had this season will now start to settle down.

Denver also activated guard Austin Schlottmann from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and restored outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list to the practice squad.

The Broncos also designated inside linebacker Micah Kiser to return from injured reserve. Kiser now has a 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Finally, Denver also signed guard Zack Johnson to the practice squad and protected tight end Shaun Beyer and wide receiver Seth Williams on the practice squad. Other teams will not be allowed to poach Beyer or Williams off the Broncos’ practice squad this week.

