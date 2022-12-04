Broncos made several roster moves before Ravens game

The Denver Broncos made four roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Here’s a quick look at the team’s transactions.

Placed WR KJ Hamler on injured reserve

Hamler recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and he must now sit out at least four weeks on IR. With just six games remaining this year, Hamler’s season might be over.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Denver downgraded cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) from questionable to out for Sunday.

Promoted WR Brandon Johnson to 53-man roster

To fill Hamler’s former spot on the active roster, Denver promoted Johnson from the practice squad. He becomes the sixth receiver on the 53-man roster, joining Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil and Montrell Washington.

Activated RB Mike Boone from injured reserve

The Broncos already had an open spot on the roster even before placing Hamler on IR. Boone will now fill that spot and he becomes the third RB on the depth chart, joining Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack.

Elevated CB Faion Hicks and LB Harvey Langi from practice squad

To add more depth at cornerback and linebacker, the Broncos elevated Hicks and Harvey from the practice squad to the game-day roster. Both players will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

Sunday’s game against the Ravens will be regionally broadcast on CBS at 11:00 a.m. MT (view the TV map here).

