Broncos made several changes to practice squad Tuesday

The Denver Broncos’ practice squad made four roster moves on Tuesday as general manager George Paton continues to revise the bottom of the roster. Here’s a quick recap of the team’s recent transactions.

Lost LB Avery Williamson to Titans

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Just one week after signing Williamson to their practice squad, the Broncos lost him to the Tennessee Titans, who signed the linebacker to their 53-man roster. Williamson spent time with the Titans earlier in his career.

Signed CB Rojesterman Farris to practice squad

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

To fill Williamson’s former spot on the practice squad, the Broncos are bringing back Farris, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Farris has bounced on and off the team’s practice squad this season as a depth cornerback.

Signed WR John Brown

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Presumably in an effort to help replace some of the speed that was lost when KJ Hamler went down with a season-ending injury, the Broncos signed Brown to their practice squad. Brown will likely be a candidate to get promoted to the 53-man roster after he gets up to speed in Denver.

Released WR Josh Malone

(Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

To make room for Brown on the practice squad, the Broncos parted ways with Malone, who just joined the team last week.

Denver’s 16-player practice squad is now full.

