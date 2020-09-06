Broncos made no player claims, lost one player on waiver wire

The Denver Broncos did not place any claims on the waiver wire this weekend, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

That’s not surprising given that general manager John Elway said on Saturday even that the team did not plan to be active on the waiver wire.

“I think we feel pretty good about where we are, kind of excited about the football team we have,” Elway said.

Denver did lose one player on the waiver wire. After being cut Saturday, linebacker Justin Hollins was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. In L.A., Hollins will be reunited with defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who served as the Broncos’ outside linebackers coach last year.

Denver probably would have tried to sign Hollins to the practice squad had he cleared waivers. The Broncos will not be bringing back wide receiver Juwann Winfree, according to Klis. Winfree cleared waivers and will likely land on another team’s practice squad.