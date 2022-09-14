Broncos made a change on the practice squad

The Denver Broncos made a tight end swap on the practice squad Tuesday, signing Dominique Dafney and releasing Dylan Parham, the team announced.

Dafney (6-2, 243 pounds) was with the Green Bay Packers from 2020-2021, playing under then-Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Dafney was a tight end in Green Bay, but he earned second-team All-MVFC recognition as a fullback at Indiana State University in 2019.

Dafney’s experience at fullback likely means he’s going to provide depth behind Andrew Beck on Denver’s practice squad. Beck is also listed as a tight end, but the Broncos use him in a fullback-like role on offense.

In 15 career games with the Packers (four starts), Dafney caught four passes for 60 yards and one touchdown. He also played 106 snaps on special teams in Green Bay last season.

Beck was a key part of the Broncos’ offense in Week 1, catching two passes for 52 yards and delivering key blocks on several big runs. If anything happens to Beck during he season, Dafney would presumably be his replacement.

