Broncos made 6 roster moves Tuesday

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has been busy. After completing two trades in recent days, Paton made six more transactions on Tuesday.

1. Placed guard Netane Muti reserve/COVID-19 list

Muti will not count against the team’s 53-man roster while on the reserve list. While Muti is sidelined, rookie Quinn Meinerz will serve as the team’s top backup guard. Denver also has Austin Schlottmann available on the practice squad.

2. Released WR John Brown from practice squad

With Jerry Jeudy (ankle) expected to return from injured reserve this week, the Broncos did not plan to promote Brown to the 53-man roster. Not wanting to remain on the practice squad, Brown asked to be released and Denver granted his request.

3. Released CB Saivion Smith from practice squad

Denver has plenty of depth at cornerback and if Essang Bassey and Duke Dawson return from reserve at some point this season, the team’s depth will get even better. Moving on from Smith was likely a numbers decision.

4. Released OL Javon Patterson from practice squad

The Broncos signed Patterson when they were thin at guard earlier this year. With starters Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow now fully recovered from injuries, Denver no longer needs the extra depth at guard.

5. Waived ILB Curtis Robinson

Robinson was promoted to the 53-man roster after Alexander Johnson suffered a season-ending pec injury. Robinson played against the Cleveland Browns last week but he clearly needs more time to develop. Denver now has three open spots on the practice squad, so Robinson might return.

6. Waived RB Damarea Crockett

With Mike Boone now on the 53-man roster and back up to full speed, Denver did not need to carry four backs on the active roster. Crockett will likely be a candidate to return to the practice squad.

Designated two players to return from injured reserve

In addition to making six transactions, the Broncos also designated tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) and linebacker Jonas Griffith (hamstring) to return from injured reserve. Both players are now eligible to be activated to the 53-man roster at any time within the next three weeks, but they do not currently count against the active roster.

Denver currently has two open spots on the 53-man roster and three open spots on the 16-player practice squad. Jeudy will likely fill one of the active roster spots and Okwuegbunam might be a candidate to fill the other spot.

