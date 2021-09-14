Broncos made 6 roster moves Tuesday

Following a 27-13 win over the New York Giants in Week 1, the Denver Broncos will have a revised 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad for a showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

Denver made six roster moves on Tuesday. Here’s a quick recap of the team’s transactions.

1. CB Ronald Darby placed on injured reserve

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Darby was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and he will be eligible to return after three weeks. While Darby is sidelined, Kyle Fuller and rookie Pat Surtain will likely start at the outside cornerback spots with Bryce Callahan continuing to play in the slot.

2. CB Nate Hairston promoted from practice squad

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

To fill Darby's former spot on the active roster, the Broncos promoted Hairston from the practice squad. Hairston has played in 44 games in his career, totaling 95 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

3. CB Rojesterman Farris signed to practice squad

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

To fill Hairston's former spot on the practice squad, the Broncos brought back Farris, who spent time with Denver at training camp this summer.

4. WR Jerry Jeudy placed on injured reserve

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Jeudy was placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Jeudy will be eligible to return from IR after three weeks, but it might take longer than that for him to fully recover (he has an estimated recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks). While Jeudy is sidelined, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler will serve as the team's top three receivers.

5. WR Kendall Hinton promoted from practice squad

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

To fill Jeudy's former spot on the active roster, Denver promoted Hinton from the practice squad. Hinton is best-known for serving as an emergency quarterback in Week 12 last season, but he looked good as a receiver this summer.

6. WR Rico Gafford signed to practice squad

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

To fill Hinton's former spot on the practice squad, Denver signed Gafford, who spent three years with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders from 2018-2020. Gafford has spent time with four different NFL teams, most recently with the Buffalo Bills in August. He caught two passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in 2019.

4 practice squad players protected for Week 2

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

In addition to making six roster moves, the Broncos also protected four players on the practice squad this week: running back Damarea Crockett, quarterback Brett Rypien, guard/center Austin Schlottmann and cornerback Saivion Smith. Unprotected players are eligible to leave the practice squad to sign with another team's active roster. Schlottmann being protected this week might be a sign that guard Graham Glasgow has an uncertain status for Week 2. Glasgow was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat after the Giants game. If Glasgow can't play against the Jags, Netane Muti will start in his place. Quinn Meinerz and Schlottmann could provide additional depth at guard.

