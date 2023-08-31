Broncos made 6 roster moves on Thursday

After setting an initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos continued making roster moves on Thursday.

First, the team placed cornerback K’Waun Williams (ankle), defensive back P.J. Locke (leg) and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (hand) on injured reserve. Those three players will now have to sit out at least the first four games of the 2023 season before being eligible to return to the active roster.

After placing those three players on IR, the Broncos re-signed defensive lineman Mike Purcell, cornerback Fabian Moreau and offensive lineman Quinn Bailey. Because they are veterans, those players did not have to pass through waivers after being cut by Denver on Tuesday.

See a recap of the team’s Thursday roster moves below.

CB K’Waun Williams (ankle) placed on IR

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

DB P.J. Locke (leg) placed on IR

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

OT Alex Palczewski (hand) placed on IR

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Signed DL Mike Purcell to 53-man roster

(Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Signed CB Fabian Moreau to 53-man roster

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Signed OL Quinn Bailey to 53-man roster

(Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

Signed 17 players to the practice squad

The Broncos have also signed 17 players to their practice squad.

1. QB Ben DiNucci

2. RB Tyler Badie

3. RB Dwayne Washington

4. WR Phillip Dorsett

5. WR David Sills

6. WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

7. WR Michael Bandy

8. TE Lucas Krull

9. OT Demontrey Jacobs

10. OL Will Sherman

11. DL Tyler Lancaster

12. DL PJ Mustipher

13. DL Jordan Jackson

14. OLB Marcus Haynes

15. CB Art Green

16. DB Devon Key

17. DL Haggai Ndubuisi

Not all of practice squad signings have been confirmed by the team yet, but they should be soon.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire