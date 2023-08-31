Broncos made 6 roster moves on Thursday
After setting an initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos continued making roster moves on Thursday.
First, the team placed cornerback K’Waun Williams (ankle), defensive back P.J. Locke (leg) and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (hand) on injured reserve. Those three players will now have to sit out at least the first four games of the 2023 season before being eligible to return to the active roster.
After placing those three players on IR, the Broncos re-signed defensive lineman Mike Purcell, cornerback Fabian Moreau and offensive lineman Quinn Bailey. Because they are veterans, those players did not have to pass through waivers after being cut by Denver on Tuesday.
See a recap of the team’s Thursday roster moves below.
CB K’Waun Williams (ankle) placed on IR
DB P.J. Locke (leg) placed on IR
OT Alex Palczewski (hand) placed on IR
Signed DL Mike Purcell to 53-man roster
Signed CB Fabian Moreau to 53-man roster
Signed OL Quinn Bailey to 53-man roster
Signed 17 players to the practice squad
The Broncos have also signed 17 players to their practice squad.
1. QB Ben DiNucci
2. RB Tyler Badie
3. RB Dwayne Washington
4. WR Phillip Dorsett
5. WR David Sills
6. WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
7. WR Michael Bandy
8. TE Lucas Krull
9. OT Demontrey Jacobs
10. OL Will Sherman
11. DL Tyler Lancaster
12. DL PJ Mustipher
13. DL Jordan Jackson
14. OLB Marcus Haynes
15. CB Art Green
16. DB Devon Key
17. DL Haggai Ndubuisi
Not all of practice squad signings have been confirmed by the team yet, but they should be soon.