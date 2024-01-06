Broncos made 5 roster moves ahead of 2023 season finale

The Denver Broncos made five roster moves this week ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

First, the Broncos placed safety Delarrin Turner-Yell on injured reserve after he tore his ACL against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. To provide more depth at safety after losing Turner-Yell, Denver elevated defensive back Devon Key from the practice squad to the game-day roster on Saturday afternoon.

Additionally, the Broncos placed right tackle Mike McGlinchey (ribs) on injured reserve. McGlinchey was ruled out on Friday. Denver is now set to start Cam Fleming at right tackle in Week 18.

To fill the two spots on the 53-man roster from Turner-Yell and McGlinchey going on IR, the Broncos promoted cornerback Art Green from the practice squad and elevated offensive tackle Alex Palczewski from injured reserve.

Key was a game-day roster elevation — Green and Palczewski were fully promoted to the 53-man roster. See the team’s roster moves below.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire