Broncos made 3 roster moves on Friday

Nick Williams just can’t catch a break.

The wide receiver grew up in Aurora and played high school football at Cherry Creek High School before starting his college career at CSU-Pueblo. He later transferred to UNLV. After graduating, he tried out for the Denver Broncos during rookie minicamp in May.

The Broncos later signed Williams in June. One week later, he was cut to make room for outside linebacker Frank Clark. Denver then re-signed Williams on July 25.

You can probably guess where this is going — three days after being signed, Williams has been cut yet again, this time to make room for new wide receiver Michael Bandy, who worked out for the team earlier this week.

Bandy played in the XFL this spring. Before that, he spent two years with the Los Angeles Chargers. He totaled 10 receptions for 89 yards in 10 games with the Chargers last season.

The Broncos also made a third roster move on Friday, activating wide receiver Kendall Hinton (knee) from the physically unable to perform list. Hinton is now eligible to practice. Outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee) remains on the PUP list to begin training camp.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire