Broncos made 3 roster moves on Wednesday

The Denver Broncos made three roster moves on Wednesday, and at least one more is on the way.

First, the team officially placed wide receiver Tim Patrick (knee) and running back Damarea Crockett (knee) on injured reserve. Because they went on IR before the initial 53-man roster was set, Patrick and Crockett will not be eligible to return to the active roster this season.

Those two injury moves left the team with two open spots on the roster. Denver filled one of them by signing rookie running back Max Borghi.

Borghi (5-9, 207 pounds) was one of seven players who tired out for the team on Wednesday, including three running backs. Borghi won the tryout at RB and he’ll now compete with Tyreik McAllister for the RB4 job behind Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone.

Borghi rushed for 2,158 yards and 32 touchdowns in four years (39 games) at Washington State. He also hauled in 156 receptions for 1,134 yards and nine scores in college before going undrafted in April.

