Broncos made 2 roster moves on Monday

The Denver Broncos have signed wide receiver Nick Williams, the team announced Monday.

Williams (6-4, 220 pounds) is a local prospect who grew up in Aurora and played high school football at Cherry Creek High School. He started his college career at CSU-Pueblo (Division II), totaling 107 receptions for 1,428 yards and nine touchdowns in three years (35 games).

Ahead of his senior season last year, Williams transferred to UNLV. He totaled 28 catches for 435 yards and two scores in 12 games with the Rebels last fall. He tried out for the Broncos at rookie minicamp last month.

Williams will join a crowded wide receiver room that already includes Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Kendall Hinton, Marquez Callaway, Jalen Virgil, Brandon Johnson, KJ Hamler,

Montrell Washington, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Taylor Grimes.

To make room for Williams on the 90-man offseason roster, the Broncos waived running back Damarea Crockett. That leaves just five running backs on the roster: Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Tony Jones, Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin.

