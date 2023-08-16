Broncos made 2 roster moves on Wednesday

The Denver Broncos made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday.

First, the team signed running back/returner Dwayne Washington to a one-year deal. Washington (6-1, 223 pounds) is an eighth-year veteran who entered the league as a seventh-round pick out of Washington with the Detroit Lions in 2016.

Washington spent the first two years of his career in Detroit, rushing 110 times for 309 yards and one touchdown. He also returned four kickoffs for 77 yards with the Lions.

Washington then joined the New Orleans Saints, playing under coach Sean Payton from 2018-2021. Washington remained in New Orleans last year while Payton took a break from coaching. The 29-year-old running back rushed 58 times for 283 yards in 66 games with the Saints and returned 10 kickoffs for 168 yards.

Washington will add more depth to the team’s backfield and give the team another kick returner for the final two preseason games.

The team’s second move was waiving defensive tackle Forrest Merrill with an injury designation. Merrill was waived to make room for Washington on the roster. The team’s 90-man offseason roster is now full.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire