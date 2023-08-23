Broncos made 2 roster moves on Wednesday

The Denver Broncos made two roster moves on Wednesday ahead of their joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

First, the team signed defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2018. Laulile (6-3, 300 pounds) has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.

Laulile played in the USFL in 2022 before a stint in the XFL in 2023. He totaled nine tackles and one pick-six while playing for the Arlington Renegades this spring.

To make room for Laulile on the 90-man offseason roster, Denver made a second move and waived long snapper Jack Landherr. That leaves Mitchell Fraboni as the lone long snapper remaining on the roster.

The Broncos also reached an injury settlement with kicker Elliott Fry on Tuesday. Fry has been removed from the team’s injured reserve list and he is now a free agent. Fry previously reverted to IR after he was waived/injured and cleared waivers last week.

Denver will have another joint practice with the Rams on Thursday ahead of their preseason showdown on Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire