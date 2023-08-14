Broncos made 2 roster moves on Monday

The Denver Broncos made a pair of roster moves on Monday.

First, the team signed wide receiver J.J. Koski to a one-year contract. Koski (6-1, 195 pounds) worked out for Denver last week.

After playing college football at Cal Poly, Koski signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. After spending his rookie season on the practice squad, Koski appeared in five games in 2021.

In his five regular-season appearances, Koski returned two punts for 20 yards and five kickoffs for 89 yards. He played exclusively on special teams (47 snaps) during his time with the Rams.

Koski was cut by L.A. in March and he now lands in Denver, presumably to provide depth at returner. Marvin Mims is expected to serve as the team’s primary returner this season, but the rookie did not play in the team’s preseason opener. Mims dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in camp.

The second move the Broncos made was waiving inside linebacker Ray Wilborn to make room for Koski. The team’s 90-man offseason roster is now full.

