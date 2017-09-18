Broncos LT, top draft pick Garett Bolles to have MRI exam on foot/ankle

Doctors will determine whether the 20th pick in the 2017 draft suffered a high ankle sprain or a broken tibia.

Broncos first-round draft pick and starting left tackle Garett Bolles was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Monday on his injured left ankle and leg, according to multiple reports.

X-rays at the stadium of Bolles' injury were negative Sunday, but he was in a walking boot and using a cane after the game. He had played every offensive snap in the first two games before suffering the injury in the third quarter Sunday against the Cowboys.

“I’m good, Boss,’’ Bolles told 9News as he hobbled out of Broncos stadium. “Got Buffalo, next week.’’

According to multiple reports, the Broncos are hopeful Bolles suffered a high ankle sprain, but the MRI exam will determine whether he broke his tibia, near the ankle. Even with a sprain, Bolles likely will miss some playing time, though a broken bone would represent more of a setback.

Taken with the 20th pick in the first round this spring, Bolles immediately stepped into the starting lineup and had helped solidify a particularly shaky part of the Broncos offense in 2016.

Coach Vance Joseph told reporters (via the Denver Post) that he is "not concerned' about a shuffled offensive line. Bolles was replaced by Donald Stephenson on Sunday and later by Allen Barbre.

The Broncos play at Buffalo on Sunday.