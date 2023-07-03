Broncos LT Garett Bolles to wear new position-specific helmet in 2023

Position-specific helmets are making their way to the NFL.

In April, the NFL and NFL Players Association approved a quarterback-specific helmet made by VICIS that aims to help reduce concussions. The VICIS Zero2 Matrix QB helmet aims to reduce helmet-to-ground impacts that are often responsible for causing quarterback concussions.

VICIS has also released an offensive/defensive lineman-specific helmet, the VICIS Trench. Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles will be among the first players to wear the helmet, a VICIS representative told Broncos Wire.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The VICIS Trench was the top-rated helmet in the NFL’s laboratory testing that intends to “represent potentially concussive head impacts.”

The NFL has been attempting to make the game safer with new rules and new equipment aimed at reducing concussions, but head injuries increased by 18% last year with 149 concussions reported, up from 126 in 2021.

An alarmingly high number of former players have suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in retirement, including late former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died at age 33 in 2021.

The NFL’s lab tests suggest these new position-specific helmets might be able to help reduce concussions going forward. Bolles will be among the first offensive linemen to try it.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire