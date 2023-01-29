Broncos LT Garett Bolles says he is ‘on track’ to be ready for 2023

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles broke his leg last October, prematurely ending his 2022 season with 12 games remaining.

Bolles previously started 48-straight games in his first three seasons with the Broncos before playing 15 games in 2020 and 14 games in 2021. For a player who had stayed mostly healthy for a majority of his career, being sidelined for a bulk of the 2022 season was hard.

“We all know that I am super competitive. I love my brothers on this team, so when I went down, it was very devasting for me mentally, spiritually, and everything like that,” Bolles said on Jan. 9. “I’ve just had to overcome a lot of adversity. This is something I have never gone through. Over the years, I have been pretty reliable when it comes to playing time and being on the field and just doing my job. When I went down it was hard.”

Fortunately, Bolles’ recovery is going well, and he says he is on track to be ready in time for the 2023 season.

“I feel good, and surgery went well. Rehab is going well. I am right on track with where I need to be to be ready for next season.”

Bolles declined to give an exact timeline for his recovery process, but he did say he expects to begin doing “some football activity” in February or March.

“It’s just something I have never gone through, so I am not quite sure what to expect,” Bolles said. “I just know where my mindset is and where I need to be to get ready. I want to come back and be the best left tackle in football. That’s my goal, and I’m going to do it.”

Denver typically begins training camp in late July with preseason beginning in August ahead of the regular season beginning in September.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire