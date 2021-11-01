Broncos LT Garett Bolles (ankle) expected to miss at least one game

Denver Broncos starting left tackle Garett Bolles suffered a “grade 2 high ankle sprain” during Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Washington Football Team, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Klis tweeted Monday that Bolles is expected to miss a Week 9 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys and then “take it from there.” After playing the Cowboys, Denver will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 and then have a bye in Week 11.

While Bolles is sidelined, Calvin Anderson will start in his place.

“I’m very confident in Calvin,” coach Vic Fangio said Monday. “I think Calvin’s a good offensive lineman and we’ll be able to operate with him in there. I have total confidence in Calvin.”

Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan suffered what appeared to be a gruesome knee injury on Sunday, but Fangio seemingly implied after the game that it could have been worse.

“I don’t think it’s bad bad, but the extent, I don’t know yet,” Fangio said. “It kind of got hyper-extended there.”

It seems likely that Callahan could miss some time, but it’s still uncertain how severe his injury is.

Fangio confirmed Monday that Michael Ojemudia (injured reserve) and Essang Bassey (physically unable to perform list) are expected to return to practice this week, and he said both are viable candidates to fill in for Callahan if he misses games.

