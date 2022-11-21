Broncos lose to Raiders 22-16 in overtime

The Denver Broncos (3-7) lost to the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) 22-16 in overtime of Sunday’s game at Empower Field at Mile High.

With a new play caller in Klint Kubiak, Denver’s offense got off to a strong start with a seven-play, 92-yard drive that included a 33-yard Kendall Hinton catch which set up a one-yard Latavius Murray touchdown run to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Denver later added a field goal before allowing a Davante Adams touchdown on defense that made the score 10-7 in the second quarter. The Broncos then had a chance to score before halftime but Melvin Gordon fumbled at Las Vegas’ three-yard line on third down, setting up a field goal attempt that was blocked.

The Raiders added a field goal in the third quarter and the two teams then swapped field goals in the fourth quarter to make it 13-13. Denver then kicked a third field goal to take a late 16-13 lead.

The Broncos’ defense then forced a punt, giving the offense a chance to clinch a win by running out the clock, but Denver failed to do so. After punting the ball back to Las Vegas, the Broncos’ defense was left to defend a three-point lead with 1:43 remaining in the game.

Derek Carr then completed 21- and 43-yard passes to help get the Raiders down to the seven-yard line. Denver’s defense then forced a field goal that made it 16-16, sending the game into overtime.

Las Vegas got the ball first in OT and the Raiders clinched a victory with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Adams.

On the injury front, Broncos running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee) left with injuries in the first quarter and did not return.

Up next for Denver is a road game vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire